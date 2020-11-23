Europe to allow Boeing 737 MAX back in the skies from January

Troubled: The Boeing 737 MAX was grounded worldwide following two crashes which killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019

Europe is set to lift its flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX passenger jetliner in January after US regulators last week ended a 20-month grounding triggered by two fatal crashes.

The head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Saturday that the 737 MAX was safe to fly after changes to the design of the jet that crashed twice in five months in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people.

“We wanted to carry out a totally independent analysis of the safety of this aircraft, so we performed our own checks and flight tests,” EASA executive director Patrick Ky told the Paris Air Forum, an online aviation conference hosted by La Tribune.

“All these studies tell us that the 737 MAX can return to service. We have started to put in place all the measures,” he said. “It is likely that in our case we will adopt the decisions, allowing it to return to service some time in January.”

Ryanair is the largest customer for the aircraft, with a current order with Boeing for 210 planes. The Irish Independent reported in October that the airline was looking to add up to 200 more. The EASA’s decision is seen as the most important milestone after the US Federal Aviation Administration’s approval since, as the watchdog responsible for Airbus, it too carries significant weight in the industry.

Officials confirmed a draft EASA directive proposing to end the grounding in Europe will be published next week, followed by a 30-day comment period. After finishing touches, that would lead to an ungrounding decision in January.

How long it takes for flights to resume in Europe depends on pilot training and the amount of time it takes airlines to upgrade software and carry out other actions mandated by the EASA.

The EASA represents the 27 European Union countries plus four other nations including Norway, which has 92 of the aircraft on order.

Until December 31, it also represents the United Kingdom.

The crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia triggered a slew of investigations faulting Boeing for poor design and the FAA for lax oversight. They also placed tight-knit FAA relations with Boeing under scrutiny.

“It is clear that there were a number of dysfunctions in (FAA) actions and their relations with Boeing,” Mr Ky said. “I won’t go into details as it is not up to me to do that. The FAA is in the process of putting in place corrective measures.”

Online Editors