Europe natural gas jumps as outages compound Russia supply risk

European natural gas prices surged, with outages in Norway and the US adding to supply curbs from Russia, further tightening the market.

Benchmark futures jumped as much as 7.4pc. Prices are about 14 times higher the five-year seasonal average as a historic energy crisis destabilizes European economies, undermining the euro and heaping pressure on politicians to blunt the impact of the worst inflation in decades.

Lower flows from Norway are expected into September due to maintenance. In the US, a key US export terminal damaged in an explosion earlier this year will delay its restart to November, versus a previous target of October.

Meanwhile, Russia's Sakhalin Energy LLC scrapped a liquefied natural gas shipment to at least one Asian customer over payment issues, according to traders familiar with the matter. It's the first sign that Moscow's push to consolidate control over gas is beginning to curb supply in Asia, which competes with Europe for LNG cargoes.

The European Union has relied heavily on shipments from the US and Norway to fill the gap left by Russia, after Moscow cut flows amid sanctions imposed due to its war in Ukraine. The crunch has stoked inflation, curtailed industrial production and fanned the risk of recession in the region.

The bloc may need even more alternatives when Russia's Gazprom PJSC halts flows on the key Nord Stream pipeline for three days of maintenance starting Aug. 31. European authorities are concerned the pipeline may not return after the work.

"Europe simply doesn't have access to enough alternative supplies to easily compensate for those Russian gas losses," Samantha Dart, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s head of natural gas research, said on Bloomberg TV. "LNG has helped European storage to remain on track."

The extension of works at the Freeport LNG terminal in Texas is expected to remove at least a dozen cargoes from the market, traders estimate. Buyers in Japan and South Korea were counting on Freeport shipments to refill inventories before winter and now will need to look for more supply from the spot market.

Gas supplies from Norway have fallen 5% since last week as planned and unplanned outages pile up. More works are scheduled for next month as well, including the major Troll field and the Kollsnes gas plant, according to network operator Gassco.

US LNG shipments and more pipeline gas from Norway have helped European countries fill storage sites and prepare for winter. Germany, which relied on Russia for more than half of its gas imports before Kremlin forces invaded Ukraine, has managed to reduce that share to around a third.

Dutch front-month futures, the European benchmark, traded 6.6pc higher at 286.75 euros per megawatt-hour by 3 p.m. in Amsterdam. The contract settled at a record high earlier this week. The UK equivalent rose 3.9pc.

German next-year power, a European benchmark, advanced as much as 1.3pc to 633.75 euros per megawatt-hour. It reached an intraday record earlier in the week.