Europe mulls new ban on US travellers in blow to tourism revival

The European Union is to discuss today whether to reintroduce travel restrictions on visitors from the US as new coronavirus cases soar.

Slovenia, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU and is currently responsible for triggering an assessment of countries that are allowed non-essential travel into the bloc, recommended that the US be removed from the list, according to two officials familiar with the plans.

The US had 507 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 14 days as of August 15, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. That’s well above the limit of 75 set out in the EU guidelines.

The rules also specify that the trend of new cases should be stable or decreasing and that no more than 4pc of those tested for the virus are positive.

The guidelines also take into account whether variants of concern have been detected in the nation concerned and whether a country has reciprocated on opening travel.

The guidance from the bloc is a recommendation and any decision on who to let in, and what restrictions to impose, ultimately rests with the governments of each member state.

While countries have largely followed the EU guidelines, there have been times when individual nations have diverged from them.

The latest proposal recommends removing several other countries, including Israel, said the officials, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Easing access between the EU and US has been a point of contention between the two regions. The Biden administration has kept foreign travel restrictions in place despite pressure to allow visitors from places like the EU.

US officials have cited rising Delta variant cases as one reason for that decision.

Airline routes between the EU and US rebounded to almost 50pc of pre-pandemic levels after Brussels chose to let in fully vaccinated Americans in June.

The number of scheduled seats from the US to western Europe was 8.6 million so far this year versus 30.1 million in the same period in 2019.

The bloc’s decision will be a blow to long-haul carriers which had expected a full reopening.