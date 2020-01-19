Europe lags behind US 'trillion-dollar club'

With Google parent Alphabet becoming the latest entrant to Wall Street's trillion-dollar club, Europe's blue-chip companies are dwarfed by comparison - the most valuable firm from the 'old continent', Nestle, is worth just a third of that.

With Google parent Alphabet becoming the latest entrant to Wall Street's trillion-dollar club, Europe's blue-chip companies are dwarfed by comparison - the most valuable firm from the 'old continent', Nestle, is worth just a third of that.

Alphabet surged past the $1trn mark late on Thursday, joining Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, which had breached that level in 2018 before giving up some of those gains.

Add Facebook (current worth: $630bn) and you get a group with a combined market cap of $5.2trn, more than the combined $4.6trn value of the STOXX 50 European index.

Comparing entire benchmark stock indices, the US S&P 500 has a $27.5trn price tag, almost three times the $10.1trn on the pan-European STOXX 600.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In