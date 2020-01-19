Europe lags behind US 'trillion-dollar club'
With Google parent Alphabet becoming the latest entrant to Wall Street's trillion-dollar club, Europe's blue-chip companies are dwarfed by comparison - the most valuable firm from the 'old continent', Nestle, is worth just a third of that.
Alphabet surged past the $1trn mark late on Thursday, joining Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, which had breached that level in 2018 before giving up some of those gains.
Add Facebook (current worth: $630bn) and you get a group with a combined market cap of $5.2trn, more than the combined $4.6trn value of the STOXX 50 European index.
Comparing entire benchmark stock indices, the US S&P 500 has a $27.5trn price tag, almost three times the $10.1trn on the pan-European STOXX 600.
There is no place for Europe at the global top-10 table, where the cheapest company, JP Morgan, scrapes in at $430bn, well above Nestle's $315bn.
The main culprit for the huge discrepancy is Europe's lack of a digital bellwether stock to match the past decade's tech boom, spearheaded by the US 'FAANGs' (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google) and China's 'BATs' (Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent).
The FAANGs have transformed the US equity landscape, with the top five US stocks accounting for almost a fifth of the market cap of the whole S&P 500.
Reuters
