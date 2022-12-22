Europe is in for the long haul in its gas war as sanctions on Russia bite

When Paschal Donohoe had to identify the biggest economic risk going into next year it was the difficulty of ensuring sufficient gas for Europe come next winter.

Most estimates suggest that this winter, despite smaller than expected cuts to consumption in the likes of Germany and the UK, Europe will muddle through without widespread power and heating outages, averting the risk of a major rift in European Union policies towards Russia.

There is of course a budgetary cost to protecting households and businesses, ranging from a package of one-off measures here in Ireland worth €4.1bn all the way up to a monster €200bn plan from Germany, but the expectation had been that these measures would be temporary and that any recession in Europe would be shallow and short-lived.

That calculation may now have to be revised along with budget and inflation expectations.

Limiting the economic fallout and hit to households from sanctions on Russia is key to holding Europe’s line in support of Ukraine. With 27 countries at the table, it has become harder to get agreement on new measures and many of those are not as harsh as some states, notably the ex-Soviet Baltic nations and Poland, would want.

Nonetheless, deals are moving forward. EU leaders buried their differences and have agreed a gas price cap as well as a ninth package of sanctions. Just two weeks before that, the EU, G7 nations and Australia introduced the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the US, Canada, Japan and the UK.

Again, these sanctions were not as some had urged. Russian crude trades at less than the cap, so there’s no immediate additional loss for Moscow’s coffers.

Russia is subject to the broadest range of sanctions imposed in the modern era and its economy is suffering, even if there are few signs that this or the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers in Ukraine are discouraging Vladimir Putin. Much is being made of forecasts that the economy will shrink by only 3.4pc this year instead of the 8.5pc collapse seen by the International Monetary Fund.

For Russian households and what remains of shattered industries like car-making, the impact of sanctions has been harsh

The difference between the two numbers may well be accounted for by a sharp increase in munitions manufacturing, which of course contributes to measurements of economic output.

For Russian households and what remains of shattered industries like car-making, the impact of sanctions has been harsh.

“Household spending on goods and services fell by 7pc year-on-year in real terms in the second and third quarters. Household purchasing power has been reduced by the spike in inflation that followed immediately from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” says the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies, a leading source of information on Russia.

That’s a huge hit and compares with the 10pc plunge in expenditure on goods and services seen here in Ireland in 2020 during the harshest initial Covid lockdowns.

The problem with sanctions is that they can take a very long time. Iran has been subject to on-off measures for the past 40 years, so expecting Putin to realise the error of his ways by next spring is optimistic. If anything, he seems intent on doubling down and has launched waves of air strikes on cities to destroy power infrastructure.

In a speech incorporating illegally occupied Ukrainian territory into Russia, Putin mocked “politicians in Europe (who) have to convince their fellow citizens to eat less, take a shower less often and dress warmer at home”.

His hopes rest solely on prolonging the war for as long as it takes to splinter European unity by increasing the political costs of sanctions for governments in the west.

Continued gas shortages will keep energy prices and inflation high, eating into household incomes and forcing interest rates up. Even though inflation has slowed, according to the latest reading to 10pc from a historic high of 10.6pc, it remains elevated and will remain so in 2023.

A eurozone recession is baked in for the start of next year. The risk is a short downturn becomes a long one.

Europe dodged a bullet with those extremely warm October and November temperatures and gas storage is still over 80pc of capacity. However, it will have no Russian gas at all next.

“If gas exports from Russia drop to zero and China’s LNG (liquified natural gas) imports rebound to 2021 levels, there is a risk of a shortfall in gas supplies in 2023… the EU’s potential gas supply-demand gap could reach 27bn cubic metres in 2023,” analysis from the International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organisation that provides policy advice and analysis.

This year, a shortfall of 70bn cubic metres of gas supplied by pipeline supply from Russia was largely replaced with LNG whose availability was boosted by a huge decline in Chinese demand due to Covid lockdowns.

Many of the blanket subsidy measures mean there is little incentive for households to cut demand for energy

Short supplies, absent a significant fall in European consumption, will mean continued high prices. Unfortunately, many of the blanket subsidy measures like the €600 in payments mean there is little incentive for households to cut demand for energy. The European Commission calculates that 70pc of Europe’s subsidies are not targeted.

That means governments will either have to spend again or risk unpopularity. Ireland is approaching this from a situation of a substantial budget surplus. That’s not the case for other countries.

Deficits across the bloc remain well above the 3pc Maastricht target and the latest European Commission forecasts look overly optimistic. It sees eurozone deficits declining this year to 3.5pc of gross domestic product from 5.1pc last year before rising slightly in 2023 to 3.7pc.

Deutsche Bank see the fiscal deficits substantially higher than that at 4.2pc of GDP this year and at 5.5pc in 2023.

Europe has clear obligation to support Ukraine in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression, but the energy crisis, rampant inflation and the prospect of substantial longer-term job losses in Europe’s industrial heartlands is going to be a severe test of unity.