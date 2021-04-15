Europe hitching a free ride on USA’s Covid response

President Joe Biden and his Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are right to call time on decades of profit-shifting that has cost the US dearly in lost jobs and tax revenues.

After all, in one sense, Washington has done as much to boost Europe’s recovery as Brussels has and it financed all of that via a larger US deficit, so when it comes to the next stage of the president’s plans, he has to raise revenue.

For all of the praise of Europe’s ‘Hamilton Moment’ when it agreed the the €750bn recovery fund, estimates from the European Central Bank (ECB) show that spillovers from Mr Biden’s €1.9trn (€1.58trn) Covid plan in the US will boost growth in the eurozone by 0.3pc the 2021 to 2023 time period.

US fiscal boost to Europe is as big as the EU’s recovery fund.

Coincidentally, that is exactly the same boost that will result from the EU’s own fund, if it is fully spent over the 2021 to 2027 time period.

While the eurozone’s budget response to Covid has been much larger than during the financial crisis – with headline spending numbers rising by 8pc of gross domestic product (GDP) – it is still much smaller than the 25pc-plus racked up by America.

Of course, different budgets have different measures in them and different ways of counting them. Europe has a much larger automatic economic stabilisers built into budgets than the US, so America must enact more discretionary fiscal stimulus in a downturn

If you look at discretionary spending in the eurozone, the weighted average for the Covid response comes out at 4pc of GDP, according to the ECB.

That number is a big improvement on the dismal performance during the global financial crisis when the bloc’s discretionary stimulus amounted to just 1.5pc of GDP in 2009, effectively consigning Europe to a double-dip recession from which it had not truly recovered when the pandemic hit.

In Greece and Italy, for example, real GDP per capita was still lower in 2019 than in was 2007.

However, good things – even on a relative basis – don’t last, in Europe at least.

Despite the self-evident success of furlough schemes and programmes like the pandemic unemployment programme in Ireland, that fiscal impulse is being dramatically curtailed this year.

Germany is keen to get its budget back into balance for one, and the ECB calculates that this year’s discretionary spending across the eurozone will be just one percent of GDP.

Bloc’s discretionary spending will fall to 1pc of GDP this year.

ECB board member Fabio Panetta says this means more avoidable pain.

“While the US economy will return to its pre-crisis levels this year, we will not do so before mid-2022. And, unlike the United States, we will not return to our pre-crisis growth path, meaning that we may have permanently lost two years of growth,” he said last week.

In other words, the mindset that has consigned millions of Europeans to a jobless decade is still alive and well.

In 2009, which was the peak for US government intervention at the time of the financial crisis, discretionary budget spending in the US hit $1.2trn in annual terms, a figure of around 7pc of GDP.

The Biden administration is well aware that post-2009 recovery took too long and that it relied too heavily on the Federal Reserve, as a result of which the president’s stimulus bill has brought planned discretionary spending on Covid recovery to $5.2trn.

No surprise then that President Biden is trying to plug the leakage in the US Treasury through tax-shifting to the likes of Ireland as he undertakes a $2trn investment plan to reshape the American economy.