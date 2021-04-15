| -2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Europe hitching a free ride on USA’s Covid response

David Chance

Recovery: Joe Biden aims to tackle profit-shifting. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Expand

Close

Recovery: Joe Biden aims to tackle profit-shifting. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Recovery: Joe Biden aims to tackle profit-shifting. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Recovery: Joe Biden aims to tackle profit-shifting. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden and his Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are right to call time on decades of profit-shifting that has cost the US dearly in lost jobs and tax revenues.

After all, in one sense, Washington has done as much to boost Europe’s recovery as Brussels has and it financed all of that via a larger US deficit, so when it comes to the next stage of the president’s plans, he has to raise revenue.

Most Watched

Privacy