Europe gas prices swing as cold weather raises demand risks

European natural gas prices fluctuated as colder-than-average weather spreads across Europe and sparks jitters over demand.

Benchmark futures swang between small gains and losses on Wednesday. Europeans are starting to heat their homes and businesses as the northern part of the region faces freezing temperatures for the next two weeks, according to weather forecasts. Low wind output in the UK is also expected to boost gas demand for electricity generation.

The continent's winter temperatures have taken a while to arrive, but now seem to be coming in at full strength. Gas storage sites are still relatively full for the time of year and liquefied natural gas shipments continue to arrive. But risks still linger that a severe cold spell could quickly deplete stocks, leaving the continent exposed to any new supply curtailments.

Traders are keeping a close eye on how long the cold weather will last in Europe and how far it will spread across Asia. With lower pipeline flows coming from Russia, Europe has depended heavily on LNG deliveries, which the region has successfully attracted amid weak demand from large Asian buyers.

But this is already starting to change. China boosted energy purchases last month as temperatures there dropped, and heating demand for coal and gas also picked up. Signs that its restrictive Covid-19 policies are being relaxed suggest there could be higher competition for cargoes.

Dutch front-month gas futures, Europe's benchmark, was little changed at €138 per megawatt-hour at 8:42 a.m. in Amsterdam, after declining as much as 1pc.