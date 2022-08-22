Europe gas jumps as supply fears return with planned pipe works

Natural gas prices in Europe extended gains as fears returned about a prolonged halt in supplies through a major pipeline, jeopardizing an already struggling economy.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 13pc, after closing at a record high on Friday. The key Nord Stream pipeline will stop for three days of maintenance on Aug. 31, again raising concerns that the link won't return to service as planned after the works. Europe has been on the edge about shipments through the link for weeks, with supplies resuming only at very low levels the last time it was shut for works.

Separately, Germany warned Moscow could further reduce supplies, and reiterated a call for conserve energy. "We have a very critical winter right in front of us," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told public broadcaster ZDF in Montreal, during a visit to Canada with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We must expect Putin to further reduce gas."

European authorities have repeatedly warned of the possibility of a complete shut down of Russian gas supplies as the Kremlin retaliates for sanctions imposed because of its war in Ukraine. Germany, Europe's biggest gas consumer, is looking for alternatives but is unlikely to be able to replace all Russian imports. The nation is evaluating the need to extend the life of nuclear plants, a measure that would represent an u-turn in the country's energy politics.

On Friday, Gazprom said works are needed in the only functioning turbine that can pump gas into the link. The pipeline has been operating at only 20% capacity for weeks and European politicians insist the curbs are politically motivated.

The Dutch front-month contract, the European benchmark, rose to 275.97 euros a megawatt-hour at 8:16 a.m. in Amsterdam. It rose for a fifth straight week on Friday, the longest run this year.