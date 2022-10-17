Europe gas drops to 3-month low as EU plans more crisis measures

Natural gas prices fell on expectations that the European Union will bring more measures to curb volatility in its biggest marketplace in an attempt to rein in the energy crisis.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 6.9pc to the lowest level in more than three months. The European Commission plans to propose a temporary mechanism to prevent extreme price spikes in derivatives trading through a dynamic limit for transactions on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg News.

The market has been sensitive to the EU's interventions to contain the effects of the crisis that has fuelled inflation and put economies on the brink of recession. The bloc's executive arm is due to propose a package on Tuesday to alleviate the impact of Russia's steep supply cuts on companies and consumers. The plan will be discussed by EU leaders at their summit on October 20 and 21 in Brussels.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, was 4.9pc lower at €135 per megawatt-hour, the lowest intraday level since June 29, as of 8:27 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Still, the escalating war in Ukraine continues to bring the risk of disruption to gas supplies that pass through the country. Central Kyiv was hit by explosions early Monday after Russia used kamikaze drones, according to the Ukraine president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak. For now, transit flows remain stable, albeit at the reduced levels of the past few months.