Europe finally strikes a deal to ban most Russian oil by year end

The deal was reached only after EU leaders agreed to give Hungary a free pass 

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest European ally. Photograph: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg Expand

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest European ally. Photograph: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg

Kate Abnett and Ingrid Melander

European Union leaders have agreed an embargo on Russian crude oil imports that will take full effect by the end of the year, but Hungary and two other landlocked central European states secured exemptions for the pipeline imports they rely on.

The ban, agreed overnight after weeks of wrangling, aims to halt 90pc of Russia’s crude imports into the 27-nation bloc by year-end, officials said.

