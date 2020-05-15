Europe enters a 'recession on steroids'

“The eurozone economy suffered an unprecedented collapse in business activity in March,” IHS Market said. (stock photo)

The Eurozone saw its first drop in employment in seven years as its economy collapsed under the weight of the initial shock from the coronavirus lockdowns.

The bloc’s output fell by 3.8pc in the first quarter of this year, a record decline, dragged sharply lower by the likes of France where a tough lockdown regime caused the region’s second largest economy to shrink 5.8pc in the first quarter versus the final quarter of last year.

Germany’s economy contracted by a relatively benign 2.2pc, according to data released this morning.

“As the lockdowns had a far larger impact in terms of depth and time in second quarter than the first and the reopening of economies will happen just gradually, the decline in GDP will be far larger in the second quarter,” said Bert Colijn of investment bank ING.

“This is very much a recession on steroids,” Mr Colijn wrote in a report.

Employment levels across the bloc fell by 0.2pc, European Statistics Agency Eurostat said.

“This is the first decline in the time series since the second quarter of 2013 for the euro area and the first quarter of 2013 for the EU,” Eurostat said.

The date did not contain a figure for the performance of the Irish economy.

Trade data for March for the State showed a surge in exports with chemicals and pharmaceuticals sales to the US alone rising by almost €2bn from a year earlier to €4.4bn, although those numbers are highly volatile month-to-month.

The relatively strong performance may however provide support to the economy even as domestic demand collapses due to people staying at home.

Online Editors