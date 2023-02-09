Europe can't make up its mind about China and the strain is showing

If the European Union has a policy agenda for its relations with China, it might help if someone could explain what it is. We know what the United States wants: to stymie a rising economic and military challenger and to maintain as big a technological edge as possible over its rival.

For Europe, it is not so clear. China is all once a partner, an economic competitor, and a systemic rival, based on the bloc’s 2019 policy paper. Back in the days of the Trump administration and its sanctions on China, there was even talk of how Europe would be able to take economic advantage.

Things have shifted since then and disputes between China and the EU have been on the rise – initially centred on concerns Chinese companies were using their financial heft to buy up European technology to a series of diplomatic rows over human rights and Taiwan that have led to a freeze in relations.

A speech by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen three weeks ago certainly seemed to imply that Europe did not regard China as a threat to its existence in the same way that America says it does. She delivered what appeared to be a carefully crafted message of “de-risking” but not “decoupling” the relationship with Beijing – in other words, unlike with Russia there won’t be a severing of ties, but in areas where Europe is vulnerable – technology, the green transition – it will act.

There was plenty of room for ambivalence in her statement, and of course Europe’s foreign policy aims don’t mirror those of the US. However just a few days after Von der Leyen spoke, EU industry chief Thierry Breton gave a tub-thumping speech in Washington in which he issued a war cry about “depriving China” of access to advanced technology, in line with US policy.

China wasn’t amused, but then it very rarely is. An editorial in China Daily, the English language newspaper of the Central Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party, dubbed Breton’s January 27 comments as “racist” and an embrace of “Washington’s new Cold War mentality”.

They certainly have a point about the latter.

Further complicating the picture of who is calling the shots on policy, the Netherlands then agreed to US demands to impose restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor making machinery. That deal – which had been sought by the US since October – appeared to bypass Brussels and was struck on a bilateral basis with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The use of sanctions by the US and Europe has ramped up dramatically in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the US has been keen for a long time, whether it is Iran or China. The nature of Europe’s economic relations with China are however very different from the bloc’s fossil fuel dependency on Russia.

Unlike Russia whose economy is a tiddler on the global stage, China is a superpower and the world’s second largest economy. Europe may rely on the US for its security and is directly threatened by Russia’s war on Ukraine, but not by China’s military threat. The economic ties that bind to China will last for many years.

With exports valued at €224bn in 2021, it was the third-largest market for European goods after the US and UK and accounted for 23pc of the EU total. Of course, Germany’s industrial powerhouses of autos, engineering and chemicals were the big winners, but Ireland also saw a huge expansion in the value of goods sold in China.

Of the almost €12bn in Irish exports to China in 2021, two-thirds of which were integrated circuits, according to World Bank data. In other words, trade between the two countries is embedded in the electronics global supply chains that criss-cross the world. As recently as 2014, Ireland’s exports to China were worth just €2bn, of which more than a quarter back then was food.

Economic ties go much deeper than just those headline trade numbers. According to Rhodium, a consultancy with an extensive knowledge of China, Germany’s big three car companies – Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler – plus chemicals giant BASF accounted for a third of European investment into China from 2018-2021. Volkswagen makes almost half of its profits in China.

China has invested heavily outside its borders. The American Enterprise Institute’s China Global Investment Tracker estimates that overseas investment and construction combined since 2005 is $2.3trn (€2.1trn).

A lot of that money has ended up in Europe and state shipping company Cosco bought Piraeus harbour in Greece and stakes in terminals in Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg as well as Italy and Spain. Chinese firms have strategic stakes in the likes of Daimler and Geely rescued Volvo, buying it from Ford.

Europe has tried to gain leverage with China and to achieve greater market access. Back in December 2020, after almost seven years of negotiations – not a particularly long time by trade deal standards – the EU and China signed their Comprehensive Agreement on Investment – a deal to “rebalance our economic relationship” which would allow EU firms greater access.

As diplomatic ties unravelled amid disputes over the incarceration of Uighurs and human rights, Taiwan and a China trade ban on Lithuania, that deal sank.

It isn’t going to help EU-China relations that China’s trade with sanctions-hit Russia hit record levels last year or that the value of computer chip exports from China to Russia rose by a third to $2.45bn in the first nine months of 2022.

Von der Leyen, a German official, will be familiar with the concept of ‘change through trade’ which was the governing principle of her country’s relationship with the Soviet Union from the 1970s and which has failed.

She says Europe has learned the lessons from “overdependency” on Russia. China is far more than the one-trick extractive industries Russian economic pony and Europe will have to pick its way carefully as the world splits into competing power blocs.