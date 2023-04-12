| 2.8°C Dublin

Europe can’t ignore China’s trade role, says Spanish minister Nadia Calvino

David Latona and Belen Carreno

Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, or provide debt relief for low-income countries, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

 "I think we cannot just turn our back to China and try to ignore it," Calvino told an Atlantic Council event in Washington DC.

