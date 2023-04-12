Europe can’t ignore China’s trade role, says Spanish minister Nadia Calvino

Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, or provide debt relief for low-income countries, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

"I think we cannot just turn our back to China and try to ignore it," Calvino told an Atlantic Council event in Washington DC.

"We have a shared interest, I think, in ensuring that they engage constructively to put an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and to avoid global market fragmentation, which is going to be lose-lose for everyone."

Calvino, who chairs the IMFC committee advising to the International Monetary Fund board, made the remarks on the sidelines of the IMF spring meeting, after French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe should take the time to build its position as a third pole between China and the United States.

As finance ministers from around the world discuss steps to speed up debt relief for developing countries during this week's meetings of the World Bank and the IMF in Washington, Calvino also called for China's greater involvement in the process.

"We need to use the time to reinforce our common safety net protecting most vulnerable countries ... and here again we cannot just ignore China. They are a very important creditor and they play an important role in these discussions and I hope they do engage constructively."

Top officials from China will make their first in-person attendance at the Washington meetings in three years.