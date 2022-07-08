Europe and the US are set to face off over data transfers yet again

Here we go again. For those who have followed the Facebook transatlantic data transfer saga over the last eight years, the pattern has become somewhat familiar.

It goes something like this: data transfer system is challenged; court agrees with complaint; data regulator gets involved; authorities announce new transatlantic agreement to fix problem; new agreement challenged in court; court agrees with complaint… And so on, back around the houses.

On the face of it, the latest development – the Data Protection Commissioner sending its unpublished decision on a Facebook transatlantic data transfer ban to other European regulators – would appear to be the the last chance saloon for Facebook, as well as EU and US authorities. It is traditionally the last procedural step in its decision process, after which the hammer comes down.

So assuming the other European regulators don’t object – and why would they? – to a likely transatlantic ban on Facebook data, we should be on the cusp of seeing an historic, seismic regulatory ban that upends the internet as we know it.

Right?

Well, no. Here’s where the levers of the aforementioned merry go round could kick in for the umpteenth time.

First of all, any ban would likely be given a transition period to implement. This makes sense: how does a major chunk of the internet just shut itself down overnight? With the tentacles that Facebook and Instagram have all over the web, the regulator is likely to give it time to comply. This could be three months, six months or longer. Crucially, that’s enough time for the new EU-US data transfer framework, heads of which were agreed earlier this year, to be finalised and announced.

Once this happens, we’re probably back on the merry go round: Meta, backed by the European Commission, will freshly claim the legal authority to continue transferring data to the US. Data privacy campaigners will almost certainly disagree. They will challenge the new EU-US trade agreement at a country level (possibly in Ireland), and then in European courts. They may win, but it will take two, three or four years to get there. By which time the authorities will announce the latest initiative to fix the system. And it will all start over again.

This sounds cynical, but it’s now very much in the thinking of some of the senior regulatory figures involved in the process.

So far, they have been right. They’ve been helped by the compulsion of the online economy, too. It’s no small thing to propose shutting off the internet between free, democratic nations.

The core problem of the entire complaint, of course, is no closer to being fixed. The US believes that its system of monitoring communications, whether that is US or EU citizens, is proportionate and reasonable for its own national security. The EU believes that this surveillance is over the top and fundamentally incompatible with its citizens’ human right to privacy.