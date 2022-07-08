| 19.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Europe and the US are set to face off over data transfers yet again

Adrian Weckler

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon. Photograph: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Here we go again. For those who have followed the Facebook transatlantic data transfer saga over the last eight years, the pattern has become somewhat familiar.

It goes something like this: data transfer system is challenged; court agrees with complaint; data regulator gets involved; authorities announce new transatlantic agreement to fix problem; new agreement challenged in court; court agrees with complaint… And so on, back around the houses.

Related topics

More On Facebook

Most Watched

Privacy