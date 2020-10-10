Euronext's growth leaves Dublin at a crossroads

Irish Stock Exchange owner Euronext has sealed a deal to buy Milan's stock exchange, catapulting the group to European pre-eminence.

Euronext will pay the London Stock Exchange €4.3bn for the Borsa Italiana after beating rivals Deutsche Boerse and Switzerland's Six in a three-way battle for Italy's only remaining stock market.

Euronext already operates stock exchanges in Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. By adding Milan to its network, Euronext moves ahead of Frankfurt and London and closer to its ambition of consolidating Europe's fragmented stock markets ahead of the EU's proposed capital markets union.

"Thanks to this transaction, Euronext will significantly diversify its revenue mix and its geographical footprint by welcoming the market infrastructure of Italy, a G7 country and the third-largest economy in Europe," Euronext chief executive Stéphane Boujnah said.

Market sources in Dublin believe the acquisition is good news for Ireland's status as a post-Brexit European financial centre and will encourage more Irish and international companies to fund their growth via listings here. They say the growth of Euronext's pan-European network will attract companies seeking a European listing on an English-speaking exchange with growing access to deep pools of capital and market data.

"Euronext Dublin is a member of the largest pan-European network of stock exchanges following this deal," said David Kearney, head of corporate broking at Goodbody. "As part of the group, Euronext Dublin offers a gateway to the largest equities capital pool in Europe. We can see that in the increase in liquidity in Irish stocks over the last couple of years, as access to the single European order book is driving trading flows to Dublin at the expense of other venues."

Trading in top Irish blue-chip stocks such as Ryanair, CRH and Smurfit Kappa has already soared in the last year on the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) as institutional investors have shifted their activity away from London ahead of Brexit.

The performance contrasts with 2018 and early 2019 when the LSE had bigger market shares in the stocks and was the preferred venue for trading dual-listed companies. According to data through July, trading volumes on Euronext Dublin overall have reached record highs in 2020.

As Brexit approaches, the London market is becoming increasingly isolated with more business in dual-listed stocks coming through Dublin. With the increase in Euronext's scale following the Borsa acquisition, this is only likely to accelerate.

It's a big change from when many Irish companies - such as Greencore, DCC and C&C - abandoned Dublin for single listings in London. But the process that began with the demutualisation of the ISE in 2014 and its sale to Euronext in 2018 helped hasten this transformation from a niche regional market in London's orbit to part of the leading network of exchanges in Europe.

Yet that detachment from London - one of the leading financial centres in the world - comes with risks, as well.

Much of Dublin's appeal as London's traditional sidekick came from Irish access to American institutional investors for UK corporates, which Irish stockbrokers had cultivated over many decades. Whether that appeal is as valuable remains to be seen with Dublin at the fringes of a network with bigger money centres like Paris, Milan and Amsterdam.

The ISE's status as Europe's leading destination for debt and fund listings also works somewhat against any ambitions Dublin brokers have to develop the venue for equity listings, as Euronext investor presentations clearly promote Dublin for the former and not the latter.

Nonetheless, Dublin will now be an integral part of the backbone of the EU's capital markets union as part of a group that will be the top equity listing venue in Europe with 1,800 boasting €4.4trn in market value.

Euronext's ambition to integrate Europe's market infrastructure across multiple geographies was central to the appeal of its bid versus Frankfurt operator Deutsche Boerse and Six, which beat Euronext to acquire the Bolsa de Madrid in March.

To secure the backing of the Rome government, which had a legislative veto over the politically sensitive deal, Euronext teamed up with Italian state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Italy's biggest bank, Intesa SanPaolo.

Now the deal has only two more hurdles to clear. First, shareholders must approve of the acquisition at an EGM on November 20. Then the European Commission has to sign off as part of a multi-part competition assessment in which the sale of data provider Refinitiv to the London Stock Exchange Group is contingent on the LSE selling the Borsa.

The transaction is expected to complete in the first half of next year.