Euronext's growth leaves Dublin at a crossroads

Saturday Insight

Illuminated: Italy’s Stock Exchange, the Borsa Italiana is to be sold to Euronext NV and two Italian institutions. Photo: Camilla Cerea/Bloomberg

Jon Ihle

Irish Stock Exchange owner Euronext has sealed a deal to buy Milan's stock exchange, catapulting the group to European pre-eminence.

Euronext will pay the London Stock Exchange €4.3bn for the Borsa Italiana after beating rivals Deutsche Boerse and Switzerland's Six in a three-way battle for Italy's only remaining stock market.

Euronext already operates stock exchanges in Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. By adding Milan to its network, Euronext moves ahead of Frankfurt and London and closer to its ambition of consolidating Europe's fragmented stock markets ahead of the EU's proposed capital markets union.