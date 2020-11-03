Euronext strategy challenged as HSBC moves to de-list from Paris

HSBC Holdings plans to de-list its shares from Euronext in Paris following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements.

The bank intends to apply for the de-listing of its ordinary shares from the exchange, subject to regulatory approval, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange earlier this week.

The plan will not impact day-to-day operations in France or in Continental Europe, it said.

The company's listings in London, Hong Kong and other exchanges would not be impacted by the move, HSBC said.

The move is in a challenge to Euronext exchange's strategy to become the dominant listing venue for Europe.

Euronext, which acquired the Irish Stock Exchange in 2017, announces third-quarter results after market close on Thursday.

Last week, HSBC reported its third-quarter profit after tax to be down 46pc year-on-year to $2bn (€1.71bn), mainly from lower revenue.

Reported revenue fell 11pc to $11.9bn, which the bank said reflected the impact of interest rate reductions on its deposit franchises across all global businesses, partly offset by favourable market impacts in life insurance manufacturing.

Speaking last week, group chief executive of HSBC Noel Quinn said: “These were promising results against a backdrop of the continuing impacts of Covid-19 on the global economy. I'm pleased with the significantly lower credit losses in the quarter, and we are moving at pace to adapt our business model to a protracted low interest rate environment.”

The bank’s net interest margin was down 13 basis points from quarter two this year, reflecting the continuing impact of interest rate reductions due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Looking forward, the bank expects lower global interest rates to continue to put pressure on net interest income.

Based on current interest rates, it expects further net interest income headwinds in the latter months of this year, with some stabilisation moving into 2021.

Additional reporting Bloomberg

