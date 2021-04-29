Euronext completes purchase of Italian stock exchange

Euronext is raising €1.8bn in new equity to fund deal for Borsa Italiana. Photo: Camilla Cerea/Bloomberg

Euronext, the owners of the Irish Stock Exchange, is looking to raise €1.8 billion in a rights issue after completing the purchase of Borsa Italiana.

The stock exchange is offering 30.5m shares at an issue price of €59.65 each, according to a statement. That will help fund the €4.4bn acquisition of London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Italian operation.

LSEG agreed to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext and two Italian lenders in October, in a deal that creates the largest listing venue in Europe.

The closing of the transaction resolves months of tensions in Italy, including opposition from some members of the ruling parliamentary majority, on concerns that the deal was concentrating too much power in Paris and endangering one of the country’s “strategic assets”.

Euronext chief executive officer Stephane Boujnah said on a call with reporters that the combination would have a strong Italian influence and that the group is planning to move a key data center from London to Italy.

“Italian voices will be heard at every level,” he said. “We have decided to migrate the core data center to Bergamo as a clear signal” of this.

Adding Borsa Italiana gives Euronext about a quarter of all equity trading in Europe, with 28 of the Euro Stoxx 50 companies listed on its markets. The deal means the exchange operator will derive more than a third of its sales in Italy, surpassing France as its largest revenue source. Euronext will also have a clearinghouse for the first time and gain a securities depository and bond platform.

Euronext also reported first-quarter earnings Thursday that beat analyst estimates. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were €149m and revenues rose 5.2% to €249m.

Trading flows in stocks have been shifting from London to Dublin and other EU venues owned by Euronext in the wake of Brexit, but UK companies have largely postponed seeking dual-listings for technical reasons.

Euronext Amsterdam overtook London in January as Europe's biggest trading venue as business fled the UK. Euronext's stock markets in Paris and Dublin also benefited after EU financial institutions were barred from trading in London post-Brexit.

While Euronext’s market share increased in the first-quarter trading volumes fell by 14.2pc year on year, reflecting an exceptionally active Q1 2020, the company said.

Bloomberg