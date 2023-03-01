| 6.6°C Dublin

Euro zone bond yields hit new multi-year highs

Consultancy firm Mercer say the rise in bond yields, triggered by the European Central Bank&rsquo;s efforts to control inflation, has seen a big improvement in the financial position of pension schemes. Photo: John Walton/PA Expand

Consultancy firm Mercer say the rise in bond yields, triggered by the European Central Bank&rsquo;s efforts to control inflation, has seen a big improvement in the financial position of pension schemes. Photo: John Walton/PA

Harry Robertson

Euro zone government bond yields hit their highest levels in more than a decade on Wednesday, as regional German data kept fears about inflation at the front of investors' minds.

Germany's two-year government bond yield, which is highly sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, rose to its highest since October 2008 at 3.209pc, and was last up 8 basis points (bps) to 3.202pc.

