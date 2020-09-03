Euro surge may not survive ECB board meeting next week

Irish buyers of the dollar, including those purchasing dollar denominated energy and as well as importers of US goods, may have a narrow window to lock in historically favourable prices, experts say.

The euro rose above $1.20 for the first time in more than two years yesterday and has gained at the expense of the dollar since US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell last week said it was moving its policy focus onto a more flexible inflation measure known as 'Average Inflation Targeting' (AIT).

That weakened the dollar against the euro because it is read as a signal the Fed can find more flexibility to keep interest rates low even if it sees stronger US jobs market.

The resulting dollar weakness is hard on Irish exporters but a boon for dollar buyers in general and Irish importers in particular, according to Justin Doyle of Investec in Dublin.

However, he said the scope for further sharp gains for the euro may belimited - noting reports in the markets of several large so called barrier options that will pay out to investor is the euro pushes into the $1.20/$1.22 region which might cause the market to revert for technical reasons.

The euro itself is also poised to lose some of its current strength after a meeting by its rate setters planned for next week, he added.

Comments by ECB chief economist Philip Lane moved the euro weaker yesterday. His warning that "the euro-dollar rate does matter" was seen as a signal the ECB will not tolerate much further strengthening of the currency.

"It is rare to see an ECB board member comment publicly on the value of the single currency but a near 10pc increase in the value of the euro against the greenback in just over three months is obviously raising a few eyebrows in Frankfurt, particularly following the truly dismal European inflation data earlier in the day," Justin Doyle said.

"Mr. Lane's comments probably served two distinct purposes, firstly to try and put the brakes on what has been a sharp one (almost) way move in the EUR/USD rate and secondly to remind markets that there is an ECB monetary policy meeting next week," he added, noting that the meeting and press conference will give the ECB a chance to send its own 'dovish' message."Similar to the Fed, the ECB are also in the throes of a monetary policy review and any mention or reference to the fact that the ECB are, like the Fed, considering an AIT tweak to their mandate, the single currency will fall, Mr Doyle said.

Irish Independent