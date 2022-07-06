Euro heading for parity with dollar after massive fall

The euro tumbled to a two-decade low yesterday as high energy prices, recession fears and a cautious European Central Bank (ECB) pushed the currency closer to parity with the dollar.

The euro’s 1.5pc drop took it below $1.03 in afternoon trading, its weakest since the end of 2002, in a move that will add to inflationary pressures across the eurozone as the ECB prepares to increase interest rates.

ECB president Christine Lagarde and chief economist Philip Lane have been guiding markets for a quarter-point rate hike later this month, but with the US Federal Reserve pressing ahead with more aggressive increases, it may not be enough to protect the currency, complicating efforts to tame inflation and support the economy.

“The ECB hasn’t got out of the starting blocks yet,” said Ronan Costello, head of FX strategy at Bank of Ireland.

“They have a real battle on their hands to fight inflation without damaging the economy. That pace may not be enough to stop the euro going to parity.”

The weaker euro means that both businesses and consumers are looking at even higher prices this summer and beyond as the currency fluctuations filter through to the wider economy.

The problem goes beyond pricier holidays to Disney World or New York City. Any American imports, from parts and supplies to raw materials and services, will cost more for businesses, which will pass on the price increase to their customers.

Because energy and commodities like food are priced in dollars, big moves down in the euro automatically mean everything costs more, from the petrol pump to the grocery till.

It is not a coincidence that the euro has fallen 11pc versus the dollar, from $1.14 to below $1.03, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices through the roof.

But the key driver behind all of this – for foreign exchange traders, at least – is the rate differential between the ECB and the Fed.

While the ECB is taking a gradual approach to pegging back record-high inflation for fear of stalling a weak post-pandemic economic recovery, the Fed has already jacked up rates by 1.5 percentage points this year.

Fed chair Jerome Powell’s “hawk talk” has only added to the yield gap between euro and dollar-denominated assets, too, as investors believe US will rise higher and more quickly.

Yet while the market has been focused primarily on inflation for most of this year, attention has shifted in recent weeks to softer economic data coming out of the eurozone, signalling a downturn or even a recession next year.

Now markets are expecting the ECB to tighten just 1.4 percentage points instead of 1.9, which only adds to the pressure on the currency.

With inflation at 8.6pc in the eurozone and 9.6pc in Ireland – the urgency to rein in prices is impossible to ignore, but the ECB doesn’t want to derail a fragile recovery either, hence the modest approach to rate hikes.

The Fed is exerting pressure all over the world. The yen has fallen to a 24-year low while other central banks – such as the Reserve Bank of Australia – raised rates for the third month in a row on Tuesday.

“We have had so many central banks hiking in these big increments that you are now getting talk of reverse currency wars,” said Rabobank FX strategist Jane Foley, referring to where central banks hike to stop their currencies from falling.

“It could get concerning” for a number of currencies, she added, especially if the Fed pushes ahead with large rate hikes in the coming months.

With dollar dominance seemingly baked in, households and companies will have to adjust in the short term, at least until the ECB’s rate policy has some effect.

But it’s not all bad news. Exporters to the US and countries that peg their currencies to the dollar – such as the Gulf States – are experiencing the upside of a weak currency.

“The dollar rate is probably not as important as sterling because the typical Irish SME will export to the UK first,” said John Finn, managing director of Treasury Solutions.

“The few who export to the US are having a really good ride out of this. But there is a hidden exposure to energy costs that is bad for everyone.”

That energy exposure came out of hiding with another big 17pc jump in the price of natural gas in Europe yesterday, which will only push inflation higher this month.

And the bump some firms might be getting from more competitive exports will not be nearly enough to offset the downside of a weak euro on the rest of the economy.

Nonetheless, a change in the dynamic is possible. Some commentators see the ECB making up for lost time by increasing rates steadily once they get going, which theoretically should bolster the euro and ease some of the imported inflation.

Alternatively, as markets move from focusing on geopolitical risks to economic risks, like a global downturn, dollar assets may be seen as less of a safe haven. “The dollar tends to top out early in the interest rate hiking cycle,” said Mr Costello. (Additional reporting by Reuters)