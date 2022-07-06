| 19.7°C Dublin

Euro heading for parity with dollar after massive fall

Weaker currency set to leave businesses and consumers here facing higher prices for imports

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed to not let the US economy slip into a 'higher inflation regime'. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg Expand

Jon Ihle

The euro tumbled to a two-decade low yesterday as high energy prices, recession fears and a cautious European Central Bank (ECB) pushed the currency closer to parity with the dollar.

The euro’s 1.5pc drop took it below $1.03 in afternoon trading, its weakest since the end of 2002, in a move that will add to inflationary pressures across the eurozone as the ECB prepares to increase interest rates.

