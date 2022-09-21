Euro extends losses as Putin’s war threats add to Fed jitters

The euro plunged after Vladimir Putin threatened to step up his war in Ukraine, adding to headwinds for the common currency ahead of an expected jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve later on Wednesday.

It fell as much as 0.9PC to $0.9885, a two-week low, after the president announced a "partial mobilization" and vowed to use all means necessary to defend Russian territory as the Kremlin moved to annex parts of Ukraine that it's occupied.

These headlines "suggest we may be on the brink of an escalation of the war, which raises a whole new set of uncertainties," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley said. "This is set to weigh on the euro and on the currencies of eastern Europe." The euro traded at $0.9913 as of 8:31 a.m. London.

The development will underpin the attraction of the dollar as a haven, Foley added. One-day volatility in euro-dollar rallied toward 25pc in a sign of the uncertainty sweeping through markets.

European government bonds and Treasuries rallied as investors sought haven assets, though expectations of a jumbo rate hike in the US put a cap on gains. Money markets are fully pricing a third straight 75 basis point increase, taking interest rates to the highest level since 2008.

"Putin's talk of partial mobilisation and defending territory does not seem inflammatory enough to take much attention away from the Fed," said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho International. "In my view markets are used to looking through nuclear hints by now."

The yield on 10-year German bonds was 6 basis points lower at 1.87pc. The yield on equivalent US debt was about 4bps lower at 3.52pc.

"The way you would expect this to play out is through more curve flattening as the long-end is more free to price geopolitical risks, while the front-end is kept higher by hawkish central banks," said Antoine Bouvet, a rates strategist at ING Bank NV.

Credit risk across Europe was higher on Wednesday morning. The cost of insuring against investment-grade and junk-rated debt rose, with both gauges nearing two-year highs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.