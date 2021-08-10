Euro Auctions going, going, gone in £775m deal to Canada’s Ritchie 

TYRONE-headquartered Euro Auctions, the industrial equipment broker, will be sold to a stock market-listed Canadian firm for £775m (€913m).

Ritchie Bros, which reported revenue of $1.4bn (€1.2bn) in 2020, yesterday announced the planned acquisition of the company founded in 1998 by Derek Keys and other members of the Dromore family.

Mr Keys will remain with the company for at least three years, said Ritchie Bros, founded in British Columbia in 1958 by three brothers and now one of the largest auctioneers of heavy equipment in the world.

"Dave Ritchie and his brothers were a big inspiration for my brothers and I in the creation of Euro Auctions," said Mr Keys.

"We modeled much of what we do off Dave's customer-centric philosophy, which still runs through Ritchie Bros today.

"Bringing us together will drive value for customers, as we provide more equipment, solutions, and services to the many industries and regions in which we operate."

In 2020, Euro Auctions held 60 auctions, selling close to 90,000 items for more than £484m at nine locations in Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and the United States.

Euro Auctions' parent company, Gardrum Holdings, reported close to £20m in profit after tax on revenue of £143m in 2019. Founded in 1998, the company operates two brands, Euro Auctions and Yoder & Frey, and has more 200 employees in 14 countries.

Euro Auctions also sells equipment through a timed auction format and a daily marketplace with Buy Now and Make Offer options, similar to Ritchie.

"Ritchie Bros and Euro Auctions are an ideal fit with a united goal to make asset insights, service offerings and disposition solutions easier than ever," said Ann Fandozzi, Ritchie’s chief executive.

"Their 'can do' attitude and entrepreneurial spirit combined with technology has helped them adapt and grow, in much the same way as we have.

"This acquisition significantly accelerates our strategy to drive revenue and earnings growth and add shareholder value by continuing to expand our capabilities in new channels, sectors, regions, and customer segments."

Ritchie said it will retain Euro Auctions employees and its brand, both of which are highly regarded in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.