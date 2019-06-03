EU will take own decision on Boeing, says transport chief

But Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said the EU reserves the right to take its own decision on when to return the jet to service.

Airlines urged regulators to co-ordinate on software changes to the plane.

"Certainly the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will take a very close look at the results [of proposed design changes] and then make a decision and that message was very clearly passed," Ms Bulc said.

"We always work together with other regulators and we certainly will take joint moves.

"But EASA will reserve the right to take an individual look at the results and then of course engage with the rest of the regulators."

Boeing's best-selling jet was grounded in March following two crashes, in Indonesia and in Ethiopia, in the space of five months. The crashes together killed 346 people. (Reuters)

Irish Independent