EU will allow member states post-pandemic wriggle room, but corporation tax reform still on the agenda

The EU has held off on issuing Ireland with its annual tax advice, as it lets governments ease their way out from under the pandemic.

Instead of the usual spring recommendation to tackle “aggressive tax planning”, the European Commission told Ireland to keep spending and investing in green and digital projects.

With uncertainty still plaguing the recovery, the Commission issued the same blanket guidance to all EU countries, and confirmed a previous pledge to suspend deficit and debt rules until 2023.

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni yesterday said the EU needed to “get the next steps right”. “We all know that budget deficits will have to be brought down from the exceptional levels of this and last year,” he said. "But this must be done in a way that doesn’t repeat the mistake of sacrificing public investment and other productive spending that is necessary for the future growth of our economies.” The Commissioner also played down inflation concerns, saying May’s 2pc price hike is “mainly a transitory phenomenon”. But yesterday’s easy ride does not mean Ireland is off the hook on tax. The Commission wants to use its €750bn pandemic fund to keep EU governments’ reform commitments on track. Ireland submitted a request for almost €1bn in grants from the fund last week, alongside a recovery plan that references tax reform. However, there are no new commitments in it beyond those in January’s corporation tax roadmap, which has “the 12.5pc rate at its core”. The Government and the EU have played down reports that Ireland was put under pressure on tax reform as a condition for the recovery money. Mr Gentiloni insisted yesterday that reforms “aimed at preventing harmful tax competition and aggressive tax planning are also essential”. In a separate report, the Commission expressed concerns about “Ireland’s significant reliance on potentially volatile corporate tax revenue”. “The high concentration of tax receipts among a few large firms, their volatility and potentially transitory nature, along with the rising share of corporation tax in total tax revenue, underline the risks of relying on this revenue source.” The Commission also said Ireland is suffering from “economic imbalances” due to high public and private debt levels.