| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

EU will allow member states post-pandemic wriggle room, but corporation tax reform still on the agenda

Reforms to ‘prevent harmful tax competition’ are essential, says EU 

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni Expand
Paolo Gentiloni Expand

Close

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni

Paolo Gentiloni

Paolo Gentiloni

/

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni

Sarah Collins

The EU has held off on issuing Ireland with its annual tax advice, as it lets governments ease their way out from under the pandemic.

Instead of the usual spring recommendation to tackle “aggressive tax planning”, the European Commission told Ireland to keep spending and investing in green and digital projects.

With uncertainty still plaguing the recovery, the Commission issued the same blanket guidance to all EU countries, and confirmed a previous pledge to suspend deficit and debt rules until 2023.

Most Watched

Privacy