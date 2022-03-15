EU weighs ‘targeted’ aid for Russia-exposed firms

EU finance ministers are looking at “targeted” ways to help Russia-exposed firms deal with the fallout from the escalating war in Ukraine.

The move comes after the EU imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Russian oligarchs and trade on Tuesday. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has not ruled out a ban on Russian oil and gas imports but said sanctions had to “hurt” Russia rather than Europe.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has asked EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager to lay out “all the instruments that will be put at member states’ disposal to protect the companies most affected”.

Mr Le Maire dismissed inflationary fears, insisting that state aid would be funnelled only to companies directly exposed to Russia.

“This is not universal support for all companies, whatever their situation,” Mr Le Maire told reporters in Brussels head of a meeting of the EU’s 27 finance ministers this morning. “There has to be a link with the current crisis in Ukraine.

“We want targeted protection for companies that are the most affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine - those that consume lots of gas and those that are most exposed to the Russian market.”

The EU’s fourth round of sanctions includes a ban on transactions with Russian state-owned enterprises, a partial Russian steel import ban, a prohibition on new investments in Russian energy and a ban on the export of European luxury goods.

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak said the UK will impose similar measures, including tariffs on Russian vodka, fertiliser, steel and aluminium, and a ban on luxury goods exports.

EU economy chief Paolo Gentiloni said that “economic sanctions are not alone able to change the course of the war” but that Russia’s economy had been “strongly affected” so far.

European stocks fell more than 2pc in Tuesday morning trading, with commodity-linked sectors leading the losses as surging Covid cases in China added to woes over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Expectations of a US interest rate hike later this week have also increased volatility.

European miners fell 3.7pc, oil and gas stocks dropped 2.9pc and crude prices were down almost 5pc. French luxury goods maker LVMH, which draws a major part of its revenue from China, fell 3.8pc

German energy provider RWE became the latest major energy firm to retreat from the Russian market, pledging to refrain from signing new energy supply contracts with Russian companies and saying it will terminate all non-energy business.

RWE has a long-term supply deal with Russia’s Gazprom, which it has the option to renegotiate, it said in a statement.

European firms including Shell and BP have already announced plans to exit their business interests in Russia.