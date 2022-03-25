EU-US gas deal to leave Ireland out in the cold

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the NATO summit in Brussels. Picture: Reuters

Ireland will once again be left out in the cold as the EU moves ahead to boost joint gas purchases and wean itself off Russian energy.

On Friday the US said it will work to supply 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to EU markets this year, according to a factsheet provided by the White House.

"We aim to reduce this dependency on Russian fossil fuels and get rid of it. This can only be achieved through... additional gas supplies, including LNG deliveries," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden on Friday.

"We as Europeans want to diversify away from Russia towards suppliers that we trust, that are our friends, that are reliable," she said.

"Therefore, the U.S. commitment to provide the European Union with additional at least 15 billion cubic metres of LNG this year is a big step in this direction because this will replace the LNG supply we currently receive from Russia."

Ireland gets most of its gas supplies from the UK and the rest from the Corrib gas field, which is set to run out in less than a decade.

There are no LNG terminals in Ireland to receive shipped gas, and the Government has frozen plans to build any. Planning permission for a terminal on the Shannon Estuary backed by US firm New Fortress Energy has been delayed.

Ireland’s dependence on oil and gas leaves the country “acutely exposed” to Russia's war in Ukraine, even if Moscow is not supplying our energy, the National Competitiveness and Productivity Council’s (NCPC) said in an energy bulletin this week.

It also said that an LNG terminal could ease supply concerns if its construction did not cost more than transporting gas through Ireland’s two pipelines connecting to Scotland.

Oil and gas prices have fluctuated as Russia’s assault on Ukraine has intensified. Russia supplies around 40pc of Europe’s gas needs on average, although that figure is higher in countries such as Germany.

One month on from Russia’s initial invasion, US president Joe Biden and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also announced the formation of a task force to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

The US will work with EU countries to ensure they can receive about 50 bcm of additional LNG until at least 2030, the White House said.

Ms von der Leyen said it would replace one-third of Russian gas supplies to the EU today.

The bloc has already stepped up efforts to secure more LNG after talks with a number of supplier countries, resulting in record deliveries of 10 bcm of LNG in more than 120 vessels in January.

"Looking ahead, the United States and Europe will ensure stable demand and supply for additional at least 50 billion cubic metres of US LNG until 2030," Ms von der Leyen said.

"We need to secure our supplies not just for next winter but also for the years ahead. Our partnership aims to sustain us through this war."