EU ups ante in race with US, easing state aid rules for green tech

Sarah Collins

The Government will be able to match the US like for like on green subsidies if it wants to, under a temporary relaxation of the EU’s state aid rules.

The move, a rejoinder to US President Joe Biden’s €350bn inflation reduction act, will allow EU countries to grant companies bumper aid, guarantees or tax breaks if the investment risks being “diverted” outside the bloc due to more generous measures elsewhere.

