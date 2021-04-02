EU trade deal with China ‘precarious’ as tensions rise

The EU’s investment deal with China is hanging by a thread after Beijing imposed sanctions on MEPs last week amid a ramping up of diplomatic tension and rhetoric.

The Commission-brokered trade deal with China needs support from the European Parliament to take effect.

But that has become harder after Chinese authorities imposed sanctions on some MEPs and others in Europe in retaliation for EU asset freezes on officials in China’s Xinjiang province, who the bloc said were guilty of “large-scale arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment” of the minority Uyghur Muslim people there.

MEPs had already raised doubts over the deal, condemning the lack of binding commitments on forced labour in the text, and are loath to sign it in the wake of China’s crackdown in Hong Kong and concerns the treatment of Uyghur Muslims and over Taiwan.

Barry Andrews, a Fianna Fáil MEP and Ireland’s only member of the European Parliament’s international trade committee, said the future of the deal, known as the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), is “very precarious”.

“I think the CAI is very precarious and has very precarious prospects of ratification, especially after the sanctions on the MEPs,” he said.

“The mood has definitely changed for the worse.”

He also said the Government needs to tread a fine line in trade relations with China and said businesses here should cut their dependence on Chinese supply chains.

“Looking at the practicalities, we have to acknowledge our supply chains are heavily reliant on China. The word that should guide our policy is resilience. We should look at diversifying the supply chains that are strategically important to Ireland,” he said.

At the same time however, ministers here are pushing to boost sales to China. This week Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue led a virtual trade mission with Chinese companies to push Irish pork, dairy and drinks exports and help reverse a 2020 beef ban.

China is now the fourth largest destination for Irish food and drinks exports, which reached a value of almost €1bn last year. It is the second largest market for Irish dairy and pig meat. Mr McConalogue hopes to boost whiskey and Baileys sales.

Martin Heydon, the Minister of State for new market development, said this week that “China is a critical market for the Irish food industry”.

German Green MEP Reinhard Bütikofer, who was caught in China’s EU sanctions net last week, tweeted yesterday about the “negative impacts which Chinese bullying creates”.

At home there is alarm over the case of Dublin businessman Richard O’Halloran, who has been barred from leaving China for two years after being caught up in a legal case involving Chinese-owned aircraft.

In recent days Irish journalist Yvonne Murray left China because of what she described as pressure from the authorities there, prompting accusations on social media by the Chinese embassy in Ireland claiming the decision to leave was a “sensationalist presentation” to sell newspapers.

