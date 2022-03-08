EU to tap bond markets for massive war fund

The European Union will unveil a plan as soon as this week to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defence spending as the bloc copes with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The proposal may be presented after the EU's leaders hold an emergency summit in Versailles, France, that starts Thursday, according to officials familiar with the preparations. Officials are still working out the details on how the debt sales would work and how much money they intend to raise.

The extraordinary move comes just a year after the EU launched a €1.8trn emergency package backed by joint debt to finance member states' efforts to deal with the pandemic. Now, the bloc faces massive financing needs as it begins to reform its military and energy infrastructure following the Russian attack.

"We have to find new tools to address new issues this crisis raises in front of us," the EU's commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said Monday evening to lawmakers in Strasbourg, France. He added that he thought EU leaders would give political guidance on further moves at the summit.

A commission spokesperson declined to comment on the specifics but said officials continue to monitor the situation and are ready to react to the changing circumstances.

The plan would involve the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, issuing bonds and then channeling the proceeds to member states in the form of concessionary loans to finance spending in the areas, according to the officials who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.

One option is to structure it like the bloc's SURE programme, some of the officials said, referring to a scheme that was used to finance employment support initiatives in the aftermath of the pandemic, under which member states repaid soft loans provided by the commission.

The invasion has forced the bloc to rethink its most basic energy needs, as more than 40pc of EU gas imports and one quarter of its oil come from Russia. On Monday, Moscow threatened to cut gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. But as the EU transitions away from Russian gas, it will have to turn to other, more expensive, sources.

While the bloc can still boost imports of liquefied natural gas from countries such as the US, such purchases will be more expensive. And refilling storage to an average level will be challenging dur to soaring prices: The price tag could reach €70bn compared with €10bn in previous years, according to a report by Belgian-based think tank Bruegel.

The EU has also had to rethink its strategy, as it has typically relied on the protection of the US through its commitments in the NATO alliance.

Germany has made a historical about face and pledged to ramp up military outlays, with Europe's largest economy set to spend €100bn to modernise its army. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that from now on, Germany will hit a NATO target of allocating at least 2pc of gross domestic product to defence, he told lawmakers in Berlin, a goal the country has consistently failed to meet.

If non-US members to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization seek to reach the 2pc threshold, they would need to increase defence budgets by 25pc, according to a research note by Jefferies.