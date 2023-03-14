| 2.3°C Dublin

Close

EU to revamp power market, aiming to blunt price spikes

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Kate Abnett

The European Commission is set to propose a revamp of Europe's electricity market rules on Tuesday, aimed at expanding the use of fixed-price power contracts to shield consumers from severe price spikes like those experienced last year.

The European Union vowed to overhaul its electricity market after cuts to Russian gas after its invasion of Ukraine last year sent European power prices soaring to record highs, forcing industries to close and hiking households' bills.

Most Watched

Privacy