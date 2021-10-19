| 14°C Dublin

EU to re-think its ‘stupid’, ‘recession-aggravating’ budget rules

Sarah Collins

An EU budget bunfight today begins today as Brussels launches a review of its fiscal rules, seeking to pay down Covid debts while raising cash to cope with climate change.

The rules, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, set EU-wide spending and borrowing limits, but have been called “stupid” and “economically nonsensical” by critics, who say they are too complex, badly enforced and tend to aggravate recessions.

Budget hawks in Germany, The Netherlands, Finland and Austria are resisting any major revisions, but they will have to face down calls from France, Spain, Italy and others who are seeking more flexibility.

