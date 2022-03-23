EU to allow state aid to companies hit by sanctions against Russia

EU companies affected by sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine will be able to get up to €400,000 in state aid, according to a European Commission document.

Companies in the agricultural, fishery and aquaculture sectors can claim up to €35,000 in direct grants, tax and payment advantages and guarantees, the document said.

The move to loosen state-aid rules temporarily to help thousands of companies that are facing disruptions to their supply chains due to the sanctions follows a precedent set two years ago when the EU executive relaxed rules to aid Covid-hit businesses.

The news comes as US President Joe Biden is preparing to announce joint action with Nato, EU and G7 allies on enhancing European energy security and reducing its dependence on Russian oil and natural gas. Mr Biden is travelling to meet other world leaders in Brussels later this week.

Companies hit by high gas and electricity prices can get aid not exceeding 30pc of eligible costs up to a maximum of €2m, the document said.

Companies facing a cash crunch can request a public guarantee for their loans, for up to 15pc of their average total annual turnover over the last three closed accounting periods or 50pc of energy costs over a year.

The guarantee is limited to six years and covers only investment or working capital loans.

Companies with liquidity issues can also apply for subsidised loans, the document said.

Last month Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe signalled that EU funds could be used to help businesses and national economies cope with the economic fallout from a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, which at the time was only being threatened.

That idea now seems to have coalesced into a policy after a month of discussions over financial measures to help deal with the impact of sanctions and other disruptions that have followed the onset of war.

It comes amid mounting financial challenges for EU economies, with rampant post-pandemic inflation and threats to energy supplies putting pressure on governments to bring relief to businesses and households, through price caps, excise cuts and windfall taxes on suppliers.

Any Ukraine conflict compensation fund would be the third major financial aid programme from the EU in recent years, following the €5bn Brexit fund and the €750bn Covid recovery and resilience facility.