EU to allow state aid to companies hit by sanctions against Russia

Last month Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe signalled that EU funds could be used to help businesses and national economies cope Expand

Giuseppe Fonte

EU companies affected by sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine will be able to get up to €400,000 in state aid, according to a European Commission document.

Companies in the agricultural, fishery and aquaculture sectors can claim up to €35,000 in direct grants, tax and payment advantages and guarantees, the document said.

