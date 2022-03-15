EU to allow state aid for firms whose business is exposed to Russia

EU states can offer loans, grants and guarantees to Russia-exposed firms or access €200bn in untapped pandemic loans to cope with the cost of the war in Ukraine.

The loans are already available under the EU’s €750bn recovery fund, though many countries – including Ireland – did not tap them when they were first offered, preferring grants. Ireland can access around €1bn in loans under the fund.

European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc’s Russia sanctions “will have implications and costs”, particularly for economies on the Ukrainian border, and said “growth is going to be severely impacted” across the EU.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said he would be announcing new measures on Wednesday to shore up the French economy.

Mr Le Maire dismissed inflationary fears, insisting that state aid would be funnelled only to companies directly exposed to Russia.

“This is not universal support for all companies, whatever their situation,” Mr Le Maire told reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of the EU’s 27 finance ministers on Wednesday morning. “There has to be a link with the current crisis in Ukraine.

“We want targeted protection for companies that are the most affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine – those that consume lots of gas and those that are most exposed to the Russian market.”

The EU’s fourth round of sanctions includes a ban on transactions with Russian state-owned enterprises, a partial Russian steel import ban, a prohibition on new investments in Russian energy and a ban on the export of European luxury goods to Russia.

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak said the UK will impose similar measures, including tariffs on Russian vodka, fertiliser, steel and aluminium, and a ban on luxury goods exports.

EU economy chief Paolo Gentiloni said that “economic sanctions are not alone able to change the course of the war” but that Russia’s economy had been “strongly affected” so far.

European stocks fell more than 2pc initially but closed with minor losses on Tuesday, with commodity-linked sectors leading the losses as surging Covid cases in China added to woes over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Expectations of a US interest rate hike have also increased volatility.

European miners fell 3.7pc, oil and gas stocks dropped 2.9pc and crude prices were down almost 5pc. French luxury goods maker LVMH, which draws a major part of its revenue from China, fell 3.8pc

German energy provider RWE became the latest major energy firm to retreat from the Russian market, pledging to refrain from signing new energy supply contracts with Russian companies and saying it will terminate all non-energy business.

RWE has a long-term supply deal with Russia’s Gazprom, which it has the option to renegotiate, it said in a statement.

European firms including Shell and BP have already announced plans to exit their business interests in Russia.