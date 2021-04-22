EU sets out its ‘green list’ for sustainable investment policies 

EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said the list was a “credible and science-based". Photo: Delmi Alvarez/Bloomberg

The EU has tabled a controversial update of its sustainability rulebook to help meet its climate goals and stamp out ‘greenwashing’.

It comes as Irish companies await the launch of the government’s five-year carbon budgets, which will penalise sectors for breaching climate targets.

A new screening system for green investments alongside updated climate reporting rules for corporates will catch an extra 40,000 companies, including SMEs, in the disclosures net.

The rules, tabled on Wednesday, create a “green list” of investments – known as a “taxonomy” – that covers sectors responsible for about 80pc of direct greenhouse gas emissions in Europe.

The taxonomy leaves out agriculture, nuclear energy and natural gas – for now – after opposition from many central and eastern European countries struggling to make the transition from coal-fired power.

EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said the list was a “credible and science-based” one, and would be updated to include other sectors later in the year.

Commission president Valdis Dombrovskis said he had never seen “such wide-ranging positions, opposing views and approaches”.

The reporting rules applies to all listed and non-listed companies with at least 250 employees and a balance sheet of €20m or net turnover of €40m. It will also cover listed SMEs, but not micro-enterprises (those with less than 10 employees).

The EU says it needs €350bn in new investments a year to meet 2030 climate goals and that it needs private investment to help fill the gap.

It’s the second major update of the EU’s sustainability rulebook in as many months, and aims to bring climate reporting in line with financial disclosures.

Read More

Since mid-March, asset managers have been required to prove their ‘ESG’ (environmental, social and governance) credentials under a separate regulation.

But Stephen Prendiville, head of sustainability at consulting firm EY Ireland, said there is still “a lot of wiggle room” in the rules.

“If you wanted to be on-side of the regulation and greenwash, you could achieve it.

“I don’t think the [rules] will actually be the fundamental sea change drivers for corporates. It’s going to be their customers.”

A raft of companies have made green pledges ahead of Earth Day today, with Nestlé promising to make KitKat carbon neutral by 2025.

Online Editors