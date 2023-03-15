| 6.2°C Dublin

EU seeks shift in power market to guard against further energy price spikes

Kate Abnett

The European Commission has proposed changes to Europe’s electricity market rules to try to increase the use of fixed-price power contracts, shield consumers from price spikes and speed up the shift to renewable energy.

The European Union said last year it would overhaul its electricity market after cuts to Russian gas supplies drove European power prices to record highs, forcing industries to close and hiking household bills.

