EU seeks ban on mini shampoos and ketchup sachets to cut waste

Stock of Heinz tomato ketchup running low on the shelves of a Tesco supermarket. Photo: Reuters/Simon Newman

The EU wants to ban products including miniature shampoo bottles in hotels and individual ketchup sachets in restaurants, in a bid to cut down on plastic waste.

Restaurants, supermarkets, manufacturers and hotels will be banned from using all single-use plastic wrapping and containers under a European Commission proposal tabled on Wednesday.

The draft law contains mandatory EU-wide targets to boost the use of reusable coffee cups, beer bottles, take-away cartons and packaging from online orders.

All packaging must be either reusable or recyclable by 2030, the draft said.

There are exemptions from the rules for companies with fewer than 10 employees.

Firms whose packaging waste and premises are below a certain level can also get opt-outs. Plastics that are necessary for hygiene or food safety reasons can still be used.

It follows an EU ban last year on single-use plastic plates, cutlery, straws, cotton buds and polystyrene cups.

“The way goods are packaged can and should be done a lot better. Such packaging is a nuisance to us and increasingly damaging to our environment,” said Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.

If agreed by MEPs and governments, Ireland will be bound to cut packaging waste by 15pc per person by 2040, compared to 2018 levels, along with other EU countries.

The EU rules include a ban on hotels offering guests miniature shampoo bottles.

Restaurants and cafes will have to use refillable containers for ketchup or mayonnaise when customers eat on the premises. Take-away cartons are not being banned, although 40pc will have to be reusable by 2040.

Supermarkets will no longer be able to wrap small quantities of fruit and vegetables in single-use plastic. Very lightweight plastic carrier bags for loose food will still be allowed.

By 2040, 80pc of coffee cups and 90pc of transport packaging will have to be reusable.

There are no mandatory targets for detergent bottles.

Filter coffee pods, sticky labels on fruit and vegetables and very lightweight plastic carrier bags will have to be compostable within two years of the rules coming into effect.

Manufacturers will be restricted from using “excessive packaging” for smaller items, including bubble wrap and packing chips to fill empty space.

The rules include mandatory deposit and return systems for bottles and cans by 2029.

The Government launched its own deposit return scheme this week, with consumers getting 15c back on containers of 500ml or less, and 25c for those larger than 500ml.

The Department of the Environment says Irish people consume 1.9 billion drinks bottles and cans each year.

Ireland generated 224.5kg of packaging waste per person in 2020, the second-highest in the bloc after Germany, and well above the EU average of 177kg.

However, Ireland had one of the highest recycling rates in the 27-member EU in 2020.



