EU says court was wrong to throw out €13bn Apple case

The European Commission says one of the Europe’s top courts got it wrong last year when it ruled in favour of Apple and threw out an order that the US tech giant had to repay €13bn in taxes plus interest to Ireland.

The court “committed several errors of law” when it ruled in the tax case, Competition Commission Margrethe Vestager’s directorate said in papers that were filed as part of its appeal against the decision.

The General Court of the European Union found last year that the Irish government did not offer Apple an unfair tax break, but the Commission is appealing the finding to the higher ranked Court of Justice of the European Union.

In court filings published yesterday, lawyers acting for the Commission said the General Court ruling in 2020 “misinterprets” the arguments in its 2016 decision on Apple’s activities in Ireland.

In 2016, the Commission ruled that Ireland had granted an unfair tax advantage to Apple that amounted to €13bn plus interest in illegal state aid.

Its case rested on tax rulings the Irish Revenue provided to Apple in 1991 and 2007 that allowed the company to book profits on its EU sales through its two Irish branches.

The ruling was appealed by Ireland and Apple and the EU’s General Court dismissed the original Commission finding last summer, saying the Commission was right to look at the branches but “wrong” to conclude they received illegal aid.

The case was one of many taken by Commission competition chief Margrethe Vestager in a bid to clamp down on large-scale tax avoidance by multinationals.

She won her case against automaker Fiat Chrysler’s tax treatment in Luxembourg but lost similar cases against Starbucks in the Netherlands and a series of Belgian tax breaks.

Just last month, Ireland was labelled a “tax haven” by members of the European Parliament but successive governments here have resisted efforts by Brussels aimed at more harmonised tax policy.

Apple says it’s the largest taxpayer in the world, and that the original case was not about how much tax it paid but where it was required to pay it.

In documents published in the EU’s official journal yesterday - but filed with the court when it lodged its appeal last September - the European Commission accused the court of a “breach of procedure” and an “infringement” of the EU treaty. The public document is a short version of an unpublished legal argument submitted to the case.

The Commission said its case did not rely solely on the lack of employees and physical presence in Apple’s Irish branches, but on how those branches functioned.

It accused the court of a “failure to properly consider the structure and content” of its arguments, adding that the court’s approach “violates” EU state aid law.

The Luxembourg-based court hopes to begin hearings on the appeal later this year, but the timing depends on Covid-19 restrictions being lifted, a spokesman said.

Meanwhile Ireland continues to hold around €14bn collected from Apple to pay the disputed tax bill in an escrow account.

Online Editors