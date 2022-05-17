EU says companies can keep buying Russian oil and gas

The Leuna oil refinery in Germany , which is owned by French energy company Total, receives its crude oil from Russia via the Druzhba oil pipeline. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty

THE European Union said gas importers in the bloc could continue paying for Russian fuel without breaking sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The European Commission sent its revised guidelines to member states on Friday, a spokesperson said. In the updated recommendations, it also said companies should make a clear statement that they consider their obligations fulfilled once they pay in euros or dollars.

EU sanctions "do not prevent economic operators from opening a bank account in a designated bank for payments due under contracts for the supply of natural gas in a gaseous state, in the currency specified in those contracts," the commission said.

The guidance does not prevent companies from opening an account at Gazprombank and will allow them to purchase gas in accordance with EU sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But it stops short of addressing the requirement by Moscow to open a second account in roubles, which according to a decree by President Vladimir Putin is needed to make the payment complete.

European companies are starting to move ahead to comply with Russian demands and keep the gas flowing.

Italian energy giant Eni will move to open accounts in roubles and euros with Gazprombank by Wednesday so that it can make payments on time this month and avoid any risks to gas supplies, according to people familiar with the situation.

The company was waiting for those guidelines to be formally published before acting, one of the people said.

German giant Uniper and Austria's OMV have also said they expect gas purchases to continue.

In full, the EU guidance says: "Council Regulation (EU) 833/2014 and Council Regulation (EU) 269/2014 do not prevent economic operators from opening a bank account in a designated bank for payments due under contracts for the supply of natural gas in a gaseous state, in the currency specified in those contracts for the fulfilment of payments pursuant thereto, provided that payments are made in that currency, under normal commercial conditions, it being understood that such payments in that currency discharge definitively the economic operator from the payment obligations under those contracts, without any further action from their side as regards the payment.

“For that purpose, those operators should make a clear statement that they intend to fulfil their obligations under existing contracts and consider their contractual obligations regarding the payment already fulfilled by paying in euros or dollars, in line with the existing contracts."

Russia has benefited from the surge in energy prices caused by its invasion of Ukraine.