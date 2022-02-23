EU sanctions on Russia to further disrupt energy prices

Rising energy prices and potential trade disruptions lie ahead for firms as the EU seeks to deter Russia from further aggression in Ukraine.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the EU will sanction banks that finance the Russian military, limit the trade in Russian government bonds and ban imports from and exports to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

It follows Berlin’s suspension of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Germany and Russia, with the Taoiseach saying that sanctions would have a negative impact on energy prices.

Russia supplies around 40pc of the EU’s gas, while Ireland imports most of its gas from the UK. But if Russian gas stops flowing to the EU, that puts pressure on supplies to the UK and, in turn, Ireland, said Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

“In short, unless the price of gas drops dramatically over the coming weeks, we could see further price hikes for gas and electricity customers.”

That could lead to more generalised inflation here, AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said, as energy costs contribute more to overall prices here than in the rest of the eurozone.

While the latest EU sanctions do not include trade restrictions on Russia, disruptions could ensue if President Vladimir Putin decides to retaliate.

Irish food and drinks exports to Russia fell 70pc after a Russian ban on EU produce in 2014, a tit-for-tat move after the bloc sanctioned Moscow for invading Crimea.

Limerick-based refinery Aughinish Alumina was caught up in a sanctions row in 2018 after its owner, Russia’s Rusal, was added to, and then removed from, a US blacklist over financial ties with oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The plant is responsible for almost a quarter of Rusal’s total alumina production.

Ireland imports oil, fertilisers and animal feed from Russia, goods that are already in short supply worldwide.

Russia accounted for 22pc of Ireland’s total fertiliser imports in 2020, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Fertiliser is also used in the manufacture of industrial carbon dioxide (CO2), which is used in carbonated drinks, food packaging and animal slaughter. Ireland gets all of its CO2 imports from the UK, which is already facing severe supply constraints.

Roland French, an equity analyst with Davy stockbrokers, said the sanctions will “escalate supply chain friction” and, in turn, amplify inflation.

“The effects will differ depending on market, region and levels of production self-sufficiency. There has been a lot of dislocation already across global food supply chains in the context of Covid, so you are layering conflict tensions over an existing smorgasbord of headwinds.”

Irish firms also lease aircraft to Russia, while a recent study by Trinity found that financial flows from Irish-based structures to Russian firms amounted to €118bn from 2005 to 2017.

Europe Minister Thomas Byrne said “Russia will feel the pain” of sanctions, with Ms von der Leyen refusing to rule out “further action” in response to Russian escalation.

