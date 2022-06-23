| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

EU rules out aid for plane leasing firms caught in Russia sanctions

Dublin-based AerCap has the largest exposure in terms of jets now stranded after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine 

Aeroflot-operated Ilyushin Il-96s, left and right, and two Airbus A320-214s, centre, passenger jets at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. Photograph: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Aeroflot-operated Ilyushin Il-96s, left and right, and two Airbus A320-214s, centre, passenger jets at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. Photograph: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Aeroflot-operated Ilyushin Il-96s, left and right, and two Airbus A320-214s, centre, passenger jets at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. Photograph: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Aeroflot-operated Ilyushin Il-96s, left and right, and two Airbus A320-214s, centre, passenger jets at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. Photograph: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

The European Commission is ruling out any financial compensation for aircraft lessors sitting on losses running into billions of euro after their jets were seized by Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the Irish Independent has learned

Billions of dollars worth of aircraft – most of them either new or just a few years old – were trapped in Russia after the European Union imposed sanctions on the country after the war began.

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy