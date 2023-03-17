EU review of Microsoft-Activision merger extended after remedies offer

Call Of Duty is one of the world's most-played games. Photo: Troy Harvey/Bloomberg

The European Commission extended its review of Microsoft's $69bn plan to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. to May 22 this year after the software maker formally offered remedies to allay concerns the deal could hamper competition in the gaming market.

The EU's merger watchdog said the companies had submitted remedies on March 16, according to an update on its website.