EU removes UAE from its tax 'blacklist'

The 28-nation EU set up a blacklist and a grey list of tax havens in December 2017.

As part of the regular review of the lists, the ministers decided to drop the UAE from the blacklist that covers jurisdictions that have failed to co-operate with the EU on tax matters. The Marshall Islands have also been removed from that list, which still includes nine extra-EU jurisdictions - mostly Pacific islands with few financial relations with the bloc.

The UAE, the largest financial centre which was blacklisted, was removed because in September, it adopted new rules on offshore structures, the EU said. The Gulf state charges no corporate taxes, making it a possible target for firms seeking to avoid paying tax in the countries where they actually operate.

Switzerland was removed from the EU's grey list, covering countries that have committed to change their tax rules to make them compliant with the bloc's standards. It has delivered on its commitments, the EU said, and therefore is no longer listed.

Ministers also removed the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, Albania, Costa Rica and Serbia from the grey list. "The EU has whitewashed two of the world's most harmful tax havens," Chiara Putaturo of Oxfam said.

Reuters

Irish Independent