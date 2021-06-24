EU proposes new security unit to counter increasing number of cyber attacks

A new European cyber security unit has been proposed to help fight issues such as the ransomware attack on the HSE.

The unit, to be operational by June 2022, is being pushed by European Commission officials such as President Ursula von der Leyen, competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager and internal market commissioner Thierry Breton.

Under Commission proposals, it would “tackle the rising number of serious cyber incidents impacting public services, as well as the life of businesses and citizens across the European Union”.

A Commission spokesman said that “advanced and coordinated responses in the field of cybersecurity have become increasingly necessary, as cyberattacks grow in number, scale and consequences, impacting heavily our security”.

The proposal comes after HSE boss Paul Reid told an Oireachtas committee that the recent cyber attack on health services will still take “months” to fix.

“So far, we have 75pc of our server estate decrypted, and 70pc of our end-user devices are now available,” he said.

He said that the immediate financial costs for this year and 2022 will be around €100m but there will be a big long-term bill.

“Although we can effectively decrypt data, that is only one element. The malware must also be eradicated. Decryption takes much longer than the original encryption, and eradication involves additional tasks to ensure that the perpetrators have no access route back into our systems. We have worked with specialist cyber-security firms and our application vendors to develop solutions to improve the efficiency of the decryption and eradication process, and this is showing dividends.

The European Joint Cyber Unit proposed this week aims to bring together EU institutions and agencies with member states to counter large-scale cyber attacks.

The participants would be asked to provide operational resources for mutual assistance within the Joint Cyber Unit. This would allow them to “share best practice”, as well as information in real time on threats that could emerge in their respective areas.

It would also establish national and cross-border monitoring and detection capabilities and be operational by the middle of next year.

The new body will be paid for by the Commission, according to officials. Additional contributions, especially to develop member states’ cyber-defence capabilities, may be available from the European Defence Fund, officials say.

“Cyber security is a cornerstone of a digital and connected Europe. And in today’s society, responding to threats in a coordinated manner is paramount,” said Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president for competition and digital affairs. “The Joint Cyber Unit will contribute to that goal. Together we can really make a difference.”

Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market, said: “The Joint Cyber Unit is a building block to protect ourselves from growing and increasingly complex cyber threats. We have set clear milestones and timelines that will allow us – together with member states – to concretely improve crisis management cooperation in the EU, detect threats and react faster. It is the operational arm of the European Cyber Shield.”