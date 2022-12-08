EU presses Hungary to fall into line on 15pc corporate tax

The EU has urged Hungary to accept a 15pc minimum corporate tax, as it battles with the country over pandemic funding and Ukraine aid.

Economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni called on Budapest to “stay to the commitment” it has made to its global and EU partners.

Hungary signed up to the tax last year at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development - know as ‘Pillar 2’ - and lodged a last-minute veto earlier this year when the EU was negotiating a law that would apply it across the bloc.

“Hungary signed the global agreement on ‘Pillar 2’ and supported the idea of the introduction of this agreement into the European framework,” Mr Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels on Thursday afternoon.

"Its opposition came more recently, and so my very clear call is to stay to the commitment that was taken at global level - signing with the other 135 countries, the OECD agreement - and also at European level until a certain time.

“So I hope we will go back to this.”

Mr Gentiloni’s remarks come after a tumultuous week in which Hungary blocked €18bn worth of promised EU aid to Ukraine, forcing its European partners to seek to bypass the country in order to get the money to Kyiv by January.

Hungary is battling the EU for the release of more than €10bn in EU regional and pandemic funding, which the Commission has held back over rule of law and fraud concerns.

European Parliamentarians have said Hungary is effectively “blackmailing” the EU for the release of the funds.

Hungary has previously held up EU sanctions on Russia, as well as blocking the 15pc tax.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week that the OECD (and EU) deal was “a job killing tax hike” that would “wipe out tens of thousands of jobs”.

Hungary has used a low tax rate of 9pc to attract firms to locate there.

Tax laws require the unanimous backing of all 27 EU countries.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said repeatedly the bloc should not try to bypass Hungary to reach a tax deal, despite the Netherlands and several other countries wanting to press ahead at 26.

This week EU finance ministers bought themselves more time by asking the Commission to reassess Hungary’s progress on judicial and anti-fraud reforms.

But they also tied Hungary’s aid payments to its support for Ukraine and the 15pc tax.

The Commission’s reassessment is due on Friday, with EU countries confident they can bring Hungary into line before Christmas, and avoid the row tainting a leaders’ summit next week.