EU piles pressure on Hungary to come into line on Ukraine and tax

A 15pc minimum tax on multinationals has become tangled up in a wider row with Hungary over EU grants, rule of law and aid to Ukraine, delaying decisions on all three.

Furious with a spate of what they called Hungarian political horse-trading, EU finance ministers yesterday attempted to exert pressure.

They have officially linked €18bn in aid for Ukraine and more than €10bn in frozen grants for Hungary to a deal on corporate tax.

European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said it would have been “more constructive and most productive to tackle each issue on its own merit”.

But finance ministers hope they have bought themselves some time to try to get Hungary into line and avoid the issue derailing an EU leaders’ summit next week.

“I see this as being one package now,” said Czech finance minister Zbynek Stanjura, who chaired a meeting of all 27 EU finance ministers on Tuesday. “If there is no agreement on everything, there is no agreement on anything.”

The EU has pledged to bypass Budapest, if necessary, to make sure Ukraine gets a first instalment of aid in January, by having 26 individual countries – rather than the bloc as a whole – act as guarantors for the Commission to raise €18bn on the markets.

“Ukraine is facing a significant financing gap,” Mr Dombrovskis said yesterday. “The situation is extremely difficult. There are millions of people without water, heat, electricity.”

The money will get there “by hook or by crook”, Dutch finance minister Sigrid Kaag said.

A tax deal, however, is more complicated, as Ireland will not budge on the unanimity rule.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has insisted repeatedly that EU should not freeze out Hungary. The fear is the move could set a precedent and put Ireland’s tax veto at risk in the future.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands want the EU to press ahead, as Hungary is the only holdout in the EU. They say Hungary’s opposition has nothing to do with the tax itself.

French pledged this week to introduce a national 15pc tax if the Hungarians fail to come on board. But the Dutch finance minister wants to go further.

“Decisions were made earlier,” Ms Kaag said yesterday. “We’ve signed up on them, including Hungary. If you regress or you deviate from your prior signature, the question is, what do we stand for?

“So again, here, also the 26, if need be – ideally 27, but the 26 – need to move and need to act and need to find ways to move this forward.”

Budapest has vetoed Russia sanctions and lodged a last-minute block on the 15pc tax deal in June, despite okaying it when a deal was first done at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2021.

But its political manouevring on Ukraine has enraged its EU partners. “We need to be true to our word,” said Ms Kaag. “That - in the case of Ukraine and support for the people of Ukraine in a time of war - needs to be unequivocal.”

Ministers hope to make a decision in the next week or so 10, pending another assessment of Hungary’s judicial and anti-fraud efforts.