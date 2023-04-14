| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

EU moves to clarify ‘sustainable’ investments after fund downgrades

EU commissioner for financial services Mairéad McGuinness Expand

Close

EU commissioner for financial services Mairéad McGuinness

EU commissioner for financial services Mairéad McGuinness

EU commissioner for financial services Mairéad McGuinness

Huw Jones

The European Union's executive body sought on Friday to clarify how investment products can be sold as "sustainable" to investors after asset managers downgraded many of their funds due to uncertainty over the rules.

Financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness published amendments to the European Commission's guidance on how to interpret the bloc's sustainable finance disclosures regulation (SFDR), a core plank of EU efforts to reach a net zero economy.

Most Watched

Privacy