EU makes another push on 15pc corporate tax as Hungary objects

The EU will make another attempt to agree on a 15pc minimum corporate tax today if Hungary lifts its veto.

Budapest has been holding up a deal as it battles with the bloc over the release of billions of euros in EU funding.

France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said he hoped Hungary would lift its veto “in the coming days”.

If Hungary fails to do so, Mr Le Maire said France would be forced to bring in legislation in January to tax multinationals at 15pc. “This is a question of justice and fiscal efficiency,” he said.

France is one of five EU countries in favour of the bloc moving ahead with the tax without Hungary, which is the only EU holdout.

But Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has repeatedly ruled that out.

Read More

Part of Hungary’s EU money has been frozen pending a series of reforms the country has pledged to carry out to reassure Brussels about the independence of its judiciary and to prevent financial fraud.

EU finance minsters are to approve the funding freeze at today’s meeting, and look at how to unblock progress on the tax.

Almost 140 countries agreed last year to implement the 15pc minimum tax, along with a shift in where the largest multinationals pay their taxes.

But there are divisions within the EU about how to go about releasing the funds to Hungary, with the Netherlands intending to abstain on the vote, while Spain insisted funds should only be paid out once Hungary had completed all its reforms.

“I hope that we are able to address the different pending issues, with regard to the full enforcement and endorsement of the rule of law principles of the EU, throughout the whole of the EU and in particular in the case of Hungary,” said Spain’s vice-premier and economy minister Nadia Calviño.

Hungary is seeking to unblock €7.5bn in frozen regional aid and €5.8bn in pandemic grants.

Last week the European Commission approved Hungary’s plans for the pandemic money, but said there was “a continued risk to the EU budget” from the country.

Meanwhile, EU countries are battling over how to counter US buy American clauses in its legislation.

​