EU is set to rule on $30bn AerCap-Gecas deal in July 

European Union competition regulators will decide by July 26 whether to allow aircraft leasing giant AerCap to buy rival Gecas from General Electric to create the sector’s biggest global player.

The proposed $30bn (€25bn) deal between Dublin headquartered AerCap and GE’s Shannon-based aviation leasing arm would reunite the now much bigger former elements of the late Tony Ryan’s GPA, the company that created the aircraft leasing industry here before being broken up following a disastrous stock market flotation more than two decades ago.

AerCap requested European Union approval for the deal on Friday.

If granted the combined firm will be the biggest buyer of both Airbus and Boeing, the two leading makers of civilian jet liners, giving it a potentially strong hand to drive bargains.

The EU’s competition arm can approve the deal, seek concessions such as disposal of some of the combined more than 2,000 jets and helicopters involved, or open a more in depth four-month investigation to assess the potential effects on the competitive landscape.

Under the terms of the deal announced back in March GE will take a 46pc stake in AereCap, but the business will be run by AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly, who has built the business into the global number one through a series of acquisitions.

Taking over number two player Gecas will mean AerCap’s next biggest rival is Avolon, also based in Ireland and headed by Domhnal Slattery, a GPA veteran.

Another former GPA executive, Colm Barrington, sold Fly Leasing to Carlyle Group earlier this year for €2bn in a deal that will see the US listed, Dublin-based, aircraft lessor taken private.