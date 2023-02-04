| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

EU industry chief Thierry Breton says artificial intelligence rules will apply to ChatGPT

Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history

European Commissioner Thierry Breton. Photo: Thierry Monasse/AP Expand

Close

European Commissioner Thierry Breton. Photo: Thierry Monasse/AP

European Commissioner Thierry Breton. Photo: Thierry Monasse/AP

European Commissioner Thierry Breton. Photo: Thierry Monasse/AP

Foo Yun Chee and Supantha Mukherjee

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has said new proposed artificial intelligence rules will aim to tackle concerns about the risks around the ChatGPT chatbot and AI technology, in the first comments on the app by a senior Brussels official.

Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT – which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts – has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history. 

More On European Commission

Most Watched

Privacy