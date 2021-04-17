EU hits back at stimulus critics and denies it is  falling behind the US 

The European Union is defending its budget plans even as the US unveils $2trn in spending

The EU has hit back at critics who say it is not spending as much on its economic recovery compared to the US.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said people should not “undervalue” the bloc’s crisis response.

“I’m very confident that the euro area is putting in place an economic plan that is going to deliver a strong recovery for our people from the effects of this disease,” said Mr Donohoe.

“This is a strong response from the euro area, from the European Union, to a pandemic that we will overcome and in efforts to compare, let’s not undervalue the scale of what we are doing here,” he told reporters after a meeting of the 19 eurozone finance ministers yesterday.

Klaus Regling, the head of the European Stability Mechanism, the eurozone’s bailout fund, said: “I would also reject the perception that Europe is falling behind the US.

“When you look at the most recent IMF forecast, growth in the US this year will, indeed, be higher than in Europe, but the same IMF projection shows higher growth in Europe next year – in 2022 – than in the US.”

The comments come just days after the International Monetary Fund said the EU should spend an extra 3pc of GDP over 2021−22 to lift output by 2pc.

The IMF forecasts European growth this year of 4.5pc, compared to 6.4pc in the US.

However, it said in its regional economic outlook that the EU economy will grow slightly more than the US in 2022, at 3.9pc compared to 3.5pc.

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said there was a “very positive assessment of the European response” at last week’s spring meetings of the IMF, G7/G20 and World Bank.

And while he said the US’s $1.9trn (€1.6trn) fiscal stimulus package was “impressive”, the EU has spent more on unemployment benefits and used more public guarantees.

Meanwhile, Mr Gentiloni said the EU would prefer a global deal on corporate taxation to setting its own digital levy.

He said that “it’s a little bit too early to be so optimistic” about a global deal led by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), but that the US lifting its objections had made a deal more likely.

“My preference goes to a global solution in taxation. Always.

“My second-best is European solutions, and the worst case is to have, as we are having on digital services, the risk of proliferation of national taxation.”

“Of course we will cooperate to reach the global agreement and then to transfer the global agreement in the legal European framework.”

Talks on where to tax corporates and a global minimum tax have gained momentum since the US removed a key stumbling block to a deal last month.

But the Commission has also been tasked by EU leaders with ways of raising its own revenue, including via a digital tax, It was due to table proposals in June.

Mr Gentiloni said if there were a global deal the EU “will not duplicate or triplicate this kind of model of taxation”.

